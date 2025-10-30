Woman killed after tree falls on car in Philly: police

The Brief A 44-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car in East Falls. High winds and heavy rain are causing numerous trees to fall across Philadelphia. Jeantel Landscaping Services is working non-stop to clear downed trees and branches.



A 44-year-old woman tragically lost her life when a tree fell on her car in East Falls amid severe weather conditions.

High winds and rain cause damage

What we know:

Philly police say the woman was driving west on the 3700 block of West School House Lane when a tree fell on her car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The severe weather has led to multiple reports of trees down across the area, highlighting the dangers posed by the combination of high winds and heavy rain.

Local businesses respond to storm damage

"Well my crew is locked and loaded we have all the equipment and everything to take care of it any issues so many issues were prepared for it," said Nick Jeantel of Jeantel Landscaping Services. "We’re gonna clear out our trailer as you can see it’s pretty full and we’re gonna be ready for tomorrow so we have two trailers chippers and and a dump truck ready to go."

Jeantel Landscaping Services has been busy all day clearing downed trees and branches, with more high winds expected in the forecast.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many trees have fallen across the city or the full extent of the damage caused by the storm.