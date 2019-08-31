Woman killed, another critical after being shot in car in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following a deadly double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when police say two women were shot while sitting in a car on the 2900 block of South Robinson Street.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Her passenger, also 24, was critically injured after being shot in the neck and shoulder.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

Advertisement

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.