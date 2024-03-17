Woman killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide in Montgomery County: officials

Two people were found dead after officials say a murder-suicide unfolded inside the closet of a Lower Moreland Township home over the weekend.

Police responded to the 400 block of Carson Terrace after two young residents called 911 on Saturday evening.

A woman, identified as 43-year-old Durdona Sultanova, was found shot multiple times in the chest in a walk-in closet of the master bedroom.

Officials say she was killed by her ex-husband, 44-year-old Al Allaberg, who then fatally shot himself in the head.

His body was also found in the walk-in closet.

Sultanova’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office, who found Allaberg's manner of death to be suicide.