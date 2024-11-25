Woman shot several times on steps of home in Kensington

article

A 26-year-old woman is recovering after being ambushed on the steps of her own home in Kensington early Monday morning.

The shooting erupted around 2 a.m. on the 2800 block of Helen Street, hitting the woman several times in the leg.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The motive is still unknown, and no weapon has been recovered.