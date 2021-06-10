Woman struck and killed by police car overnight in Camden County, police say
WOODLYNNE, N.J. - Authorities in Camden County are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a police car late Wednesday night.
Police in Woodlynne say the deadly crash happened around 11 p.m. on Mount Ephraim Avenue. The officer remained on scene after the collision, according to police.
It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call when the crash happened.
No information has been provided about the victim. Police have not identified the officer.
