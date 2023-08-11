Woman suspected of DUI in fatal June 2022 crash in Cheltenham charged with homicide

article

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 2022 crash that left a 77-year-old Philadelphia woman dead.

Doylestown resident Kaitlyn Dilemmo, 32, is charged with homicide by vehicle-driving under influence, possession of a controlled substance, and other related charges.

On June 6, 2022, at around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to Cheltenham Avenue and North 5th Street after a crash involving Dilemmo’s Toyota RAV4 and a Subaru Outback being driven by Jacqueline Kovach.

Investigators say the crash occurred when Dilemmo steered her car into the westbound lane while driving eastbound at high speed for 90 feet, at which point her car slammed into the front driver’s side of Kovach’s Subaru.

Police say they found Kovach trapped in her vehicle and pulled her out before transporting her in critical condition to Abington Jefferson Hospital, where she died from her injuries on August 18.

Dilemmo was taken to the same hospital, where a nurse packaging Dilemmo’s personal property allegedly found seven baggies of fentanyl stamped with "Fly High" and a pteranodon, along with four empty baggies, which were suspected to have previously contained fentanyl.

A urine sample from Dilemmo tested positive for fentanyl, leading investigators to determine that the crash was caused by her level of impairment and "reckless and careless" driving.

Dilemmo remains in custody and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 25.