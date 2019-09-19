Woman who reported rape testifies that she did not protest

A woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults has testified under cross examination that she did not protest when he removed all her clothes as they lay in his bed.

The woman also acknowledged on the witness stand Thursday that she told friends two days before meeting Clay Conaway that she needed sex, and that she drove to Conaway's house in June 2018 knowing that he wanted to have sex.

She's among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

The day before her encounter with Conaway, the woman texted a friend that while she wanted sex, she couldn't handle a relationship at the time because she could barely handle herself emotionally.