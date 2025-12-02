Lost purse returned by kind strangers in Point Breeze

The Brief A lost purse and wallet were returned by two kind strangers in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood. Emma Fox-Lambert hopes to thank the pair for their good deed. She also hopes it will inspire others to pay it forward and do the right thing.



A simple act of kindness in Point Breeze is making waves as one local woman seeks to thank two strangers who returned her lost purse and wallet.

What we know:

Two people were caught on camera returning a lost purse and wallet they found on a Point Breeze street Saturday night. While it may seem like a small gesture, it meant a lot to Emma Fox-Lambert, who had unknowingly dropped her belongings.

"I went to check the mail and I noticed my purse is sitting on my doorstep. I'm like, oh my God, did I leave my purse outside all night?" said Fox-Lambert.

Fox-Lambert checked her doorbell camera and found video of the good Samaritans returning her belongings.

Fox-Lambert checked her doorbell footage and discovered that the kind strangers not only found and returned her purse and wallet, but also placed her wallet in her secured mailbox when she didn't answer the door.

What they're saying:

"Honestly, living in the city sometimes I think the worst of people because I've experienced that firsthand, but everyone on the group agreed and I feel this way too — I'm so lucky," said Fox-Lambert.

Fox-Lambert expressed her gratitude on the Facebook page PhilaQueens, hoping to reach the pair who helped her. She believes good things will happen to them for their kindness.

Inspiring others

Fox-Lambert hopes this story inspires others to do the right thing. "It's just such a good feeling when there are good people still out there," she said.

The story serves as a reminder of the positive impact small acts of kindness can have, especially during the holiday season.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two strangers who returned the purse and wallet remain unknown. Fox-Lambert hopes they see her message of gratitude and this story.