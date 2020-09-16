Worker killed by road roller outside of Ridley Park Middle School, police say
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Officials say a worker was killed in an accident involving a road roller outside of a Delaware County School Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Ridley Park Middle School on the 400 block of Free Street.
Police say there was a fatal accident involving a contractor employee and a road roller as they worked on a project for Ridley Park Borough.
The incident remains under investigation.
No students were in school, but teachers were present at the time of the incident.
