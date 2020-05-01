Workers at Temple University Hospital rally for hazard pay, PPE and regular testing

Workers at Temple University Hospital rallied on Friday to demand hazard pay, PPE and regular testing.

"We are asking for better PPE. We are asking for testing to be done on a regular basis," pharmacist George Stethakis told FOX 29.

Workers say it’s hard enough for them to get a test and now the hospital wants to start opening up elective surgery testing those patients before workers.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Additionally, the healthcare professionals want hazard pay something they say Temple University Hospital has given to some workers and not others.

“They rejected our appeals for hazard pay outright and said it was non-negotiable," Stethakis said.

Marty Harrison works directly with COVID-19 patients in the COVID ICU and says masks and PPE is the biggest obstacle.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP