Workers safe after 2 vacant row homes collapse in South Philadelphia

article

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a building collapse in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene on the 700 block of Mercy Street around noon.

Officials say two vacant row homes collapsed while they were being worked on.

Police say all of the workers were able to safely exit the building, and no injuries have been reported.

Peco, Philadelphia Gas Works, and Licensing and Inspections are on the scene.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP