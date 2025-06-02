Search for suspect continues after 12-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are still searching for the suspect who stole a car with a 12-year-old girl sleeping in the backseat and abducted and sexually assaulted her. The mom of the young girl left the car running while she grabbed a cheesesteak at Max's Steaks in Hunting Park. A manager at the restaurant is speaking out about the dangers of the incident.



Philadelphia police are actively searching for the suspect who stole a car and subsequently sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was sleeping in the backseat.

The incident occurred while her mother was inside Max's Steaks, located at the corner of Germantown and Erie Avenues, purchasing a cheesesteak.

What we know:

The stolen vehicle, a Ford Taurus, has been recovered, but the suspect remains at large. Surveillance footage from Max's Steaks captured the moment the car was taken.

The 12-year-old girl was assaulted and then left out of the car approximately half a mile away at Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Related article

Police found her just 23 minutes after the initial report of the car theft.

What they're saying:

Mike, the manager of Max's Steaks, expressed disbelief over the incident.

"Do a lot of customers leave their car running out here?" asked FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

"No, no, it's unheard of. It wasn't like the car was double parked out here; it was parked on a side street," Mike responded.

He advised caution to others.

"Anytime I hear about a little girl in the back of a car, whether she's asleep or not, turn the car off, crack a window, turn the car off. It's that simple. What else can I say besides that? No reason to leave the car running. This is still Philadelphia," he continued.

The community is deeply affected by the crime.

Mike shared, "The whole neighborhood is upset. It's not anything accepted by anyone from around here ever. We take pride. We have a nice business, always try to show love to our customers. That's just painful, it really is painful."

What's next:

Philadelphia police have obtained video footage from Max's Steaks and have recovered the stolen Ford Taurus six miles away in West Philadelphia.

The Special Victims Unit and forensic detectives are working to gather fingerprint and DNA evidence to identify the suspect responsible for the assault and theft.

The community is hopeful for justice.

Mike stated, "I hope SVU finds out who did it and they prosecute the hell out of him."