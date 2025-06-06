Black bear spotted wandering Bucks County neighborhoods

article

Officials in Bucks County are tracking a black bear that was spotted in Middletown Township over the past two days.

Sightings of the bear began as early as Thursday morning, according to Middletown Township Police.

Police are asking anyone who sees the bear to call 911.

What we know:

Middletown Township Police alerted residents of a bear sighting in the area of Teal Drive on Thursday morning.

Police and game wardens had been working to track down the bear using a drone, but were unsuccessful.

In the meantime, students at two local schools were kept inside out of an abundance of caution.

Further sightings were reported on Friday in the area of Our Lady of Grace cemetery, where residents captured video of police pursuing the bear as it climbed over a cemetery fence.

Game wardens believe it was the same bear reported on Thursday.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Middletown police say they have received plenty of doorbell camera footage of the bear moving through the area overnight and into the morning.

They say the young bear covered a lot of ground over the past two days.

Police assured residents that while they are trying to track the bear down, they are not trying to kill or harm the bear.

What you can do:

Although wildlife officials say black bears tend to be wary of people, they are reminding residents to avoid attracting them with these safety tips:

Don't

Do not feed bears.

Do not approach bears. Especially feeding bears, which will aggressively defend their food.

Do not run from bears. Running may trigger a chase response.

Do not make direct eye contact. Bears may perceive this as a challenge.

Do