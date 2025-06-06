Man charged after allegedly trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex at New Jersey hotel

The Brief Robert Lockwood, 36, was arrested by undercover officers after he believed he was meeting a 12-year-old girl for sex. Lockwood unknowingly connected in May with an undercover agent posing as a woman with a young daughter. Investigators say Lockwood told the undercover agent that he wanted the girl's mother to be present during the meeting.



A Burlington County man was arrested in a recent online sting operation after investigators say he tried to meet a young girl for sex.

Robert Lockwood, 36, was charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor, attempted aggravated assault, and other crimes.

What we know:

Investigators say Robert Lockwood, 36, connected on a dating app with an undercover officer posing as a woman with a 12-year-old daughter in April.

During their conversation, investigators say Lockwood became increasingly interested in the young girl and admitted that he was into "taboo sex."

After requesting pictures of the girl, investigators say Lockwood expressed interest in engaging in sexual acts with the undercover mother's daughter.

Investigators say Lockwood arranged to meet at a hotel in Westampton Township to "engage in sexual activity while the mother watched."

When he arrived at the hotel on May 14, Lockwood was met by officers who placed him in custody.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin called the allegations "heinous crimes" and vowed to protect children from the threat of online predators.

"My office is working constantly to intercept and charge defendants like this and protect children from these heinous crimes," he said.

"There are few crimes more disturbing than those that target the innocence of a child," New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said.

What's next:

If found guilty of first-degree human trafficking of a minor, Lockwood could face a sentence of 10-20 years behind bars and up to $200k in fines.

The second-degree crimes, according to prosecutors, carry 10 year sentences, plus fines.