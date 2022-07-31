5 children among 7 dead in wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County

Five children and two women were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash on I-90 Sunday morning in McHenry County.

Illinois State Police said a van struck a vehicle head on around 2:11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33.5 in Hampshire.

Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Five children and a woman who were riding in the van were killed in the crash. Another woman who was in the other vehicle also died.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to ISP.

As of 10 a.m., all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 have been reopened, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.