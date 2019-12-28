Yellow bus slides sideways down Minnesota road

A yellow bus pulling a small white trailer slid sideways down Eden Prairie Road in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, on December 28.

Officials warned drivers against taking to the roads on Saturday after an ice storm swept over the region.

“Extreme ice” prompted an early no-travel advisory for the Twin Cities metropolitan area on Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Within a five-hour timespan on Saturday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 357 crashes, 149 spun-out vehicles, and 13 jackknifed semi-trucks.

Neil D Marriott, who took this video, said the sliding bus prohibited him from making it to work on Saturday.

The no travel advisory was lifted, but travel was still discouraged. According to KMSP, the bus didn't hit any other vehicles.