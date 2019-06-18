You can buy a DIY backyard bar on Amazon just in time for summer

Looking to up your summer game? A DIY backyard bar available for purchase on Amazon will make you the envy of your neighborhood.

The “Allwood Retail Kiosk Amanda” features a unique Scandinavian look and is made out of “durable, dense grain and slow grown Nordic Spruce,” according to the description on Amazon, where the product is listed for $3,990.

According to the description, the fun summertime kiosk requires “simple assembly in mere hours.”

The photo provided with the product shows rows of various snacks and candy on display, for anyone who would like sweet or salty goodies in their backyard.

“Three different serving windows allow matching the traffic and the personnel,” said the description on the retailer's own website, where it is selling for $3,795.

The inside floor area is 94 square feet, its overall height is 8 feet, and its roof overhang is 9 feet.

“Our new wood Kiosk model Amanda combines unique style with functionality,” the website's description said.

Just add your own tropical drinks and you have a recipe for a fun summer party!

