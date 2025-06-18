Man charged after impersonating law enforcement, zip-tying victim, stealing cash at Mayfair business
PHILADELPHIA - A store employee was zip-tied while a male suspect, impersonating law enforcement, took off with about $1,000 in cash from a Mayfair business on June 8, officials said. That suspect was apprehended and charged.
What we know:
Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department reported the arrest of 54-year-old Robert Rosado in connection with a series of crimes they say took place inside a business in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on June 8th.
Investigators said Rosado entered the business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue June 8th, around 2 p.m. He was wearing a tactical vest with "Security Enforcement Agent" on it.
According to authorities, Rosado then proceeded to zip-tie a 50-year-old female employee of the business and stole $1,000 in cash.
He then took off in a white Ford E-250 van, traveling north on Harbison.
What's next:
Rosado was arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement, robbery, theft by deception and other related offenses.
No other details were provided.