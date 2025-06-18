Man charged after impersonating law enforcement, zip-tying victim, stealing cash at Mayfair business

article

An arrest has been made in connection with a man, impersonating law enforcement, zip-tying a female victim and taking off with $1,000. Police arrested 54-year-old Robert Rosado and charged him with robbery, impersonating law enforcement, among other related offenses.



What we know:

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department reported the arrest of 54-year-old Robert Rosado in connection with a series of crimes they say took place inside a business in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on June 8th.

Investigators said Rosado entered the business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue June 8th, around 2 p.m. He was wearing a tactical vest with "Security Enforcement Agent" on it.

According to authorities, Rosado then proceeded to zip-tie a 50-year-old female employee of the business and stole $1,000 in cash.

He then took off in a white Ford E-250 van, traveling north on Harbison.

What's next:

Rosado was arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement, robbery, theft by deception and other related offenses.

No other details were provided.