You can buy a DIY house on Amazon that can be built in a day

Spend enough time on the internet and you'll find that not only does everyone love DIY videos and tiny things, but there is an endless supply of both.

Amazon and Allwood Outlet, an online wood retailer, have teamed up to bring you the best of both worlds, a do-it-yourself tiny garden house that can be built in a single day with two eager DIY-loving adults.

For the low price of $7,250, the 172-square-foot residence made from Nordic wood can be purchased on Amazon. Unfortunately, no next-day shipping is available.

The house is even cheaper if you visit the site of the company that builds these tiny structures -- almost a thousand dollars cheaper, to be exact.

If you loved building with Legos as a kid, you'll almost certainly enjoy putting this full-scale house together since it comes with a step-by-step instruction manual and requires minimal tools.

Allwood Outlet says this unpretentious abode is the perfect guest house, home office, granny flat, or even a retail space, and they say the little house is practical enough to be set up on rooftops and multi-story buildings.





