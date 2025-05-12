Expand / Collapse search

98-year-old man found dead in Philly home with large gash to the head

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 12, 2025 9:23am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A 98-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Philadelphia on Sunday night.
    • He had a gash on his head, and was sitting on the living room steps.
    • Police have yet to say if they are looking for any suspects.

PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after the death of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle late Sunday night.

What we know:

A 98-year-old man was found unresponsive sitting on the living room steps of a home on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 11 p.m.

He was found with a large gash on his forehead, and pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details about the man's death have yet to be released.

Police have yet to say if they are looking for any suspects.

The homicide unit is currently investigating.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

