98-year-old man found dead in Philly home with large gash to the head

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle late Sunday night.

What we know:

A 98-year-old man was found unresponsive sitting on the living room steps of a home on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 11 p.m.

He was found with a large gash on his forehead, and pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details about the man's death have yet to be released.

Police have yet to say if they are looking for any suspects.

The homicide unit is currently investigating.