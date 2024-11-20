You can buy grass from an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA - Need a unique gift for the Eagles superfan on your list? This is it!
The Realest is selling game-used grass clippings from Eagles home games this season.
For $29.99, you can bring a piece of these games home, or gift them to a fellow fan:
- November 14 - Eagles vs. Commanders
- November 3 - Eagles vs. Jaguars
- September 16 - Eagles vs. Falcons
The October 13 game against the Cleveland Browns is already sold out on the site.
A video shows The Realest team collecting the clippings on the field after the game.
"Straight from the heart of the action."