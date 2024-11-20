Expand / Collapse search

You can buy grass from an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  November 20, 2024 8:20am EST
Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Need a unique gift for the Eagles superfan on your list? This is it!

The Realest is selling game-used grass clippings from Eagles home games this season.

For $29.99, you can bring a piece of these games home, or gift them to a fellow fan:

  • November 14 - Eagles vs. Commanders
  • November 3 - Eagles vs. Jaguars
  • September 16 - Eagles vs. Falcons

The October 13 game against the Cleveland Browns is already sold out on the site.

A video shows The Realest team collecting the clippings on the field after the game.

"Straight from the heart of the action."