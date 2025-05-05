2-year-old boy critical after 2 children shot in separate incidents in West Philly: police

The Brief A 2-year-old boy and a young girl were shot in two separate incidents in West Philadelphia Monday, police say. Both were hospitalized and the boy is in critical condition. The young girl is stable. Investigations are underway.



A tragic situation unfolded in West Philadelphia Monday after police say two young children were shot just hours apart in separate incidents.

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a young girl is stable.

What we know:

Philly police are actively investigating two shooting incidents that injured children in West Philadelphia Monday.

Both shootings happened in the 18th District, just a mile away from each other.

The first occurred around 1:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of Delancey Street.

Police say they found a 2-year-old boy inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police at the scene said it appeared the boy accidentally shot himself.

The 2-year-old boy is in critical condition.

Then, around 4:20 p.m., a 5-year-old girl was shot while sitting on the porch of a home on the 5900 block of Pine Street.

She is in stable condition.

A toy figure laid in the middle of this West Philadelphia street. Next to it were shell casings from just one of the two separate shootings injuring children.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say there was a group of people dressed in black outside, and someone opened fire from across the street.

FOX 29's Cheyenne Corin spoke to people who live in the area who say they are sick of the gun violence, especially when children are the victims.

"I heard a big boom sound, and I thought that maybe one of the houses in the back of Delancey Street maybe fell and caved in," said Barbara Wilson, a resident of West Philadelphia.

"They’re kids. They have nothing to do with what's going on out here in these streets," said Dominic Gaskin, another resident.

"It's ridiculous. They shoot through walls. Come through windows. It's horrible," said a 72-year-old neighbor.

"I don’t really like my kids playing outside because I don't know what could happen. It's a lot of kids being shot," Gaskin added.

"Not too good until they catch them. Got to get them off the streets," Wilson said.

"Police went through my Ring doorbell. I just hope they find something on it," said the 72-year-old neighbor.

What's next:

Investigators combed both scenes looking for surveillance video and spoke with neighbors.

At this time, police say that no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.