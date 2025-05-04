Man dies after being pulled from burning car from Good Samaritan in Southwest Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - A fiery crash left a man dead in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police say a 29-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a concrete pillar on the 7800 block of Penrose-Ferry Road around 1:40 a.m.
When the vehicle caught fire, police say a Good Samaritan pulled the man from the burning vehicle.
However, they left before police arrived at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver, along with the Good Samaritan, is still unknown.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.