Man dies after being pulled from burning car from Good Samaritan in Southwest Philly: police

The Brief A 29-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a concrete pillar on Sunday. The vehicle caught fire. Police say a Good Samaritan pulled him from the flames.



A fiery crash left a man dead in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police say a 29-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a concrete pillar on the 7800 block of Penrose-Ferry Road around 1:40 a.m.

When the vehicle caught fire, police say a Good Samaritan pulled the man from the burning vehicle.

However, they left before police arrived at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver, along with the Good Samaritan, is still unknown.