Thieves target unlocked vehicles in Delaware County: 'Stop being an easy target!'

The Brief Unlocked vehicles in Delaware County were the victim of thieves this past weekend. Police are urging residents to remember to lock their vehicles.



Police are warning local residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of thefts across parts of Delaware County this past weekend.

What they're saying:

"We were visited overnight by unwelcome guests who helped themselves to UNLOCKED CAR DOORS in the township and Media Borough," the Nether Providence Police Department said in a post on Saturday.

Police say the thieves took whatever they could from the unlocked vehicles.

"Stop being an easy target… Why leave it open and invite people to take your stuff?"

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details about the suspects, or where the thefts occurred.

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys and hide or take any valuables with them.