You can cancel your New Jersey gym membership online thanks to new law

New Year, new you! But what happens when those fitness resolutions start to fade?

A new law in New Jersey is making it even easier for you to cancel that pesky gym membership.

Gone are the days of needing to meet face-to-face and getting the run around to keep you locked in!

An online cancelation option for memberships and subscriptions is now required, and must be easily accessible through the gym's website or email.

The bill also limits contracts to 3 years and requires partial refunds for closures longer than 30 days.

Governor Murphy signed the bill Monday, putting it into effect immediately.