Drexel Hill Miracle: Mystery remains in cause of 2022 helicopter crash that left 3 adults, 1 infant injured

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County

Drexel Hill Miracle: Mystery remains in cause of 2022 helicopter crash that left 3 adults, 1 infant injured

By
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

New details emerge in 2022 Drexel Hill helicopter crash

New details have emerged nearly two years after a medical helicopter crash left all four victims, including an infant, injured, yet alive in Drexel Hill.

DREXEL HILL - Nearly two years to the day since a miracle in Drexel Hill occurred when four people, the pilot, two crew members and an infant, onboard a medical helicopter survived an ill-fated crash, new details about the life-saving efforts of the pilot and flight crew surface. 

A final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) includes hundreds of documents and maintenance records along with interviews of crew members and witnesses.

Although it doesn’t provide a cause of the crash, it does highlight heroic efforts to save the life of the baby girl as the chopper was going down. 

Related

Medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, Pa. leaves 4, including baby, with minor injuries
article

Medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, Pa. leaves 4, including baby, with minor injuries

Four people, including a young child, escaped a medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill Tuesday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities announced shortly after the crash.

Federal Investigators released the final report which includes new photos of the medical helicopter crash outside a Drexel Hill church back in January 2022.

Miraculously, the pilot, a two-month-old patient, a medic and an in-flight nurse all survived, but after a two-year investigation, the NTSB says the cause of the crash is "unknown".

Eurocopter 135 was headed to CHOP from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on a cold but otherwise clear afternoon, flying at 1500 feet when the trouble started.

About ten minutes from landing at CHOP, the helicopter made a hard right bank. 

The in-flight nurse said there was "a loud bang, right bank and roll. Helicopter may have gone inverted."

The report also showed how the crew braced the infant patent for impact.

Both the medic and nurse were "pinned against the ceiling of the aircraft" as it was going down.

The report also included doorbell camera footage where you can hear the engine trouble of the chopper spiraling down.  

Eyewitness Ron Chelsvig saw the helicopter "hit the ground".

"Every time I drive down that road it sends a shiver down my spine," said Chelsvig. 

Related

'I had God as my co-pilot': Medical helicopter pilot released from hospital after Drexel Hill crash
article

'I had God as my co-pilot': Medical helicopter pilot released from hospital after Drexel Hill crash

Daniel Moore, 52, was released from the hospital Sunday, days after a medical helicopter he was piloting fell from the sky - landing in Drexel Hill. Three others who were on board, including an infant, escaped serious injury.

Speaking with FOX 29 via FaceTime, he says initially he didn’t think anyone survived the crash, let alone everyone.

"I am grateful, when I heard the baby survived, and the pilot and the nurse, I mean I really broke down crying," he said. 

The report also outlines how the flight crew evacuated the infant girl to safety in what many dubbed the ‘Drexel Hill Miracle.’

The 51-year-old pilot Danial Moore was the only one who suffered serious injuries. 

A pilot for 27 years, he's credited with finding a clear space to land and avoiding people on the ground, but according to the report, he had no memory of the flight accident.

The little girl was eventually transported to CHOP by ambulance for care. 

Since the report is considered final, we may never know what brought down that helicopter. 