Young man critical after being shot in broad daylight in Strawberry Mansion

article

Police are investigating after a young man was shot in broad daylight in Strawberry Mansion on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on West Cumberland and North Corlies streets.

Responding officers found the victim, who police estimated to be around 20 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critcal condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.