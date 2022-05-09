Rapper Young Thug, associates arrested for violating the RICO act

A popular Atlanta rapper, who was arrested Monday in Buckhead, was among 28 people listed in an 88-page indictment filed on Sunday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug was charged with participation in criminal street activity and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to the indictment. The indictment outlines out the specific charges against Williams and his 27 associates. The court document refer to the group as the "Young Slime Life" enterprise, and stated that members "conspired to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity."

The indictment lists more than 180 acts that support just the first of the 56 separate charges handed down to the various members of the YSL. Among those other charges are murder, aggravated assault, firearms violations, theft, drug possession, participating in street gang activity, armed robbery, carjacking,

Right now, Williams is only charged with those two counts, but is listed in the indictment as being one of the YSL founders along with Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephen.

Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel told local media that, "Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever" and that he would "fight till his last drop of blood to clear him."

He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Also indicted on Monday were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail, accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times in February. It was not immediately known if Gunna, who is accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act, has been arrested.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, was arrested on May 9, 2022. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What is the "Young Slime Life" enterprise?

The "Young Slime Life" enterprise started as a street gang in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta in 2012, according to the indictment. Williams, who also goes by "Slime," along with Murphy, who goes by "DK," and Stephens, who goes by "Tick" or "Slug," create it as an affiliate of the national Bloods gang, the court document states. Williams has been known to reference it in his songs and on social media. The indictment stated that in its 10 years, it has expanded to include "the surrounding metropolitan Atlanta area."

Some YSL members claims close ties to Blood subset gangs SexMoneyMurder or 30 Deep, the indictment continued. Associates wear red for the Bloods and green for Slime. The indictment states they also wear clothing that has "YSL" or "Slime" on it. They also might have similar pendants with those words or "SLATT" on it.

Like many gangs, YSL uses a variety of hands signs. The indictment outlines a couple including the wiping of the nose with the index finger. Another hand sign is the curling of the ring and pinky fingers inward towards the palm.

"The extended middle and index ﬁngers represent the 'Y.' The curved middle ﬁnger and curved ring ﬁnger represent the 'S.' The extended index ﬁnger and thumb represent the 'L,'" the indictment reads.

Members will also make "the 'two guns' hand sign by forming pistols with their ﬁngers, and pointing them in opposite directions."

The words "BLATT," meaning "Blood Love All the Time," and "SLATT," meaning "Slime Love All the Time," are also used, the court document shows.

"They also refer to Cleveland Avenue as 'Bleveland,' replacing the 'C' with a 'B.' Green Heart, Green Snake, Blowing Nose, and Green Vomit emojis, are also symbols commonly used by members of YSL," the indictment reads.

What charges do Young Thug and the "Young Slime Life" enterprise face?

According to the indictment, each of the 28 defendent were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Those listed in the indictment include:

• Kahlieff Adams, who goes by "Bobby Hunt," was also charged with attempted murder and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Martinez Arnold, who goes by "Duke," faces no additional charges.

• Derontae Bebee, who goes by "Bee" or just "B," was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, and hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree.

• Damone Blalock, who goes by "Bali," faces no additional charges.

• Javaris Bradford, who goes by "Tuda," was also charged with murder.

• Justin Cobb, who goes by "Duwap," was also charged with murder.

• Cordarius Dorsey, who goes by "Polo" or "Juicy," was also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Yak Gotti performs onstage with Young Thug at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

• Christian Eppinger, who goes by "Bhris," was also charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, theft by taking, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

• Miles Farley, who goes by "Slato" or "Lil Miles," was also charged with murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

• Jevon Fleetwood, who goes by "4tray" or "Psycho," faces no additional charges.

• Damekion Garlington, who goes by "Dee" or "Sxarfaxe," was also charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

• Quantavious Grier, who goes by "Unfoonk," was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

• Marquavius Huey, who goes by "Qua," was also charged with three counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, five counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony, four counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by incarcerated individual.

• Deamonte Kendrick, who goes by "Yak Gotti," was also charged with murder.

Gunna and Young Thug attend Gunna's DS4EVER LA Listening Party on January 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DS4EVER Presented by Gunna, Young Stoner Life Records, 300 Entertainment)

• Sergio Igtchens, who goes by "Gunna," faces no additional charges.

• Wunnie Lee, who goes by "Slimelife Shawty," faces no additional charges.

• Demise McMullen, who goes by "Nard," was also charged with murder.

• Tenquarius Mender, who goes by Nard, who goes by "Stunna," was also charged with possession of a weapon by incarcerated individual, possession of a telecommunication device by incarcerated individual, and participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Walter Murphy, who goes by "DK," faces no additional charges.

• Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was also charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by incarcerated individual, and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Quamarvious Nichols, who goes by "Qua," was also charged with murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

• Rodalius Ryan, who goes by "Lil Rod," faces no additional charges.

• Antonio Sledge, who goes by "Mounk Tounk," was also charged with possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

• Trontavious Stephens, who goes by "Tick" or "Slug," faces no additional charges.

• Shannon Stillwell, who goes by "Shannon Jackson" or "SB," was also charged with two counts of murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony

• Antonio Sumlin, who goes by "Obama," was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Jeffery Williams, who goes by "Young Thug" or "Slime," was also charged with participation in criminal street gang activity.

• Jimmy Winfrey, who goes by "Roscoe," was also charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and participation in criminal street gang activity

Young Thug's previous run-ins with law enforcement

This is not Williams’s first run in with the law in Georgia. In July 2015, his home was raided after police said he threatened a security guard. In Dec. 2016, he was arrested at Lennox Square on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. They have all since bonded out. In Sept. 2017, Brookhaven police arrested him on drug charges during a traffic stop for an alleged illegal tint violation. He was charged with possession of meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana with intent to distribute as well as having three other controlled substances and a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.