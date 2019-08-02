'Your life matters': Farm's corn maze raises awareness for suicide prevention

article

It's an annual tradition at Govin's Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin: picking a meaningful theme for their corn maze.

This year, the farm decided to focus on the importance of mental health and raising awareness on how to get help.

The message'"Your life matters" is carved into the maze along with the number the national suicide hotline number.

Govin's Farm posted the corn maze announcement on their Facebook page.

"We have always picked a theme that has meaning to our family and this year suicide was something we unfortunately had to face and learn about," they wrote. "We hope to make a difference in someone's life and help them understand that they matter!"

According to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and in 2017, over 47,000 people took their own lives.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide hotline number at 1-800-273-8255.