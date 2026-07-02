You're Invited: Rita’s celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with free Italian Ice

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The Brief Rita’s is offering a free small Italian Ice with code WEDDING on Friday, July 3, to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The first 1,387 app users to enter the code will get the deal, and another free treat is available July 4 for America’s 250th birthday. Both offers are app-exclusive and available for a limited time only.



Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is celebrating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by giving away free small Italian Ice to fans and guests on Friday, July 3.

Rita’s celebrates celebrity wedding and holiday weekend with free treats

Rita’s will release the promo code WEDDING in its app starting at 12:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 3.

The first 1,387 users to enter the code under the "Offers" section will unlock a reward for a free small Italian Ice with any treat purchase.

The code is valid until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 3 or until all rewards are claimed, with one reward per app user.

No invitation or guest list is needed to participate, and Rita’s says, "Just one sweet deal everyone's invited to enjoy."

Rita’s is also marking America’s 250th birthday with another app-exclusive offer on Saturday, July 4.

The first 250 users to redeem code USA250 will receive a free small 4th of Gelati, a layered treat with blue and red Italian Ice, vanilla frozen custard, and Firecracker Glitter.

The 4th of Gelati is described as having "five delicious layers of vibrant blue Italian Ice, creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard and red Italian Ice, all topped with sparkling Firecracker Glitter for the ultimate red, white and blue finish."

Rita’s says these offers are a way for everyone to join in the celebration, whether they’re following the wedding buzz, celebrating the holiday, or just looking for a sweet treat.

The promo codes are only valid for a single day each, and supplies are limited to the first users who redeem them.