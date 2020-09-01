Hyundai Hope on Wheels to Award $11 Million in Its 22nd Year Helping Kids Fight Cancer

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers, announces $11 million in new grants which will continue its mission to end childhood cancer. Grant awards for this year will support COVID-19 drive-thru testing and pediatric cancer research at leading children’s hospitals throughout the nation. HHOW will conduct all grant presentations via virtual handshake ceremonies throughout the month of September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which will be posted on social media.

“The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is unprecedented and has reminded us of the need to come together to help each other. While much has changed in the way treatments and related care are delivered to children fighting cancer during these times, one constant remains our resolve to find a cure for the disease,” said Scott Fink, Board Chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and President and CEO of Hyundai of New Port Richey and Wesley Chapel. “This year, we are awarding grants to support both COVID-19 testing and funding additional research grants.”

Every 36 minutes in the U.S., a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. This year marks the 22ndconsecutive year of the organization’s support for this cause.

The campaign theme, “I can. We can. Together end childhood cancer,” highlights the importance of hope and working together to end childhood cancer.

Hyundai and its dealers, through HHOW, have donated more than $172 millionto life-saving pediatric cancer research since 1998. Click here to watch our campaign video for 2020.

2020 Research Grant RecipientsHHOW has awarded 25 new research grants this year to children’s hospitals nationwide. These grants are comprised of two categories of awards: 10 Young Investigators Grants ($200,000 each) and 15 Hyundai Scholars Hope Grants ($300,000 each).

Advertisement

Grant recipients were selected as part of a competitive, peer-reviewed process open U.S. based Children’s Oncology Group member institutions. Each grant will be presented at a virtual handshake ceremony to be held in September.

New National Youth AmbassadorsHHOW selects new National Youth Ambassadors every two years, to represent the organization in its nationwide campaign. These ambassador spokes-kids are pediatric cancer survivors, who serve to share their stories of hope for other children battling cancer.

HHOW is proud to announce that Mr. Alex Ferm, 12, of Chapel Hill, NC and Ms. Jordyn Hernandez, 13, of Concord, CA have been selected the 2020-2022 National Youth Ambassadors. Alex and Jordyn have incredible stories of courage and strength and will use their voices to inspire other children and families facing pediatric cancer. More about their stories are included on our website.

COVID-19 ResponseNew this year, HHOW announces $4.4 million dollars in grants to children’s hospitals and other institutions to help in the fight against COVID-19. The novel coronavirus is a particular threat to children with pediatric cancer, who often experience compromised immune systems. The HHOW grants to twenty-three (23) COVID-19 drive-thru testing centers will allow families to receive the care they need in a safe and efficient environment. To date, this effort has resulted in over 615,000 COVID-19 tests.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of our 2020 grant recipients, please visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels, twitter.com/HopeOnWheels, or Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels.