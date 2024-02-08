10 Best Online Roulette Sites (2024) - Play Roulette for Real Money

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Spin the wheel, place your bets, and watch as the ball goes on a wild ride – all while lounging on your comfy couch. That’s right. You can play roulette for real money online.

We’ve hand-picked the best online roulette sites that offer generous welcome and reload bonuses, and stock both video and live dealer roulette games.

Want the TL;DR?

Check out our top pick, Ignition. The site offers a $3,000 casino bonus, excellent live dealer roulettes, and other fun games.

Stick around if you want to learn more about the top-rated roulette casinos!

Best Online Roulette Sites

1. Ignition – Best Roulette Site for Real Money Overall

Pros

$3,000 welcome bonus

Weekly mystery bonus

5 live dealer roulette games

$1-$3,000 betting limit

Active user discussion forum

MatchPay deposits & withdrawals

Cons

No live casino promotion

Lacks chat support

One of the most respected names in the online gambling scene, Ignition is a well-established online casino. And while the site is most commonly known for its online poker rooms, it does offer a robust selection of live dealer roulette games.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

Ignition stocks four online Roulette games: two versions of American Roulette and two versions of European Roulette.

Both versions are the same as far as gameplay goes but offer slightly different looks and graphics.

For the best online roulette experience, however, we strongly recommend checking out Ingition's live dealer section.

Here, you'll find five roulette tables with limits ranging from $1 all the way up to $3,000. Each table is equipped with a live chat box and a detailed statistics page that shows you where the ball has been landing.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.85/5

Ignition offers up to $3,000 first deposit crypto bonus. If you make your first deposit using a credit card, the welcome bonus drops to 100% up to $1,000.

No matter which promo you claim, all bonus funds come with 25x wagering requirements.

Moreover, table games contribute 20% to these wagering requirements, which is pretty good compared to other places to play roulette online.

Unfortunately, bonus funds can't be used to play live dealer roulette games.

Once you're done with the welcome bonus, Ignitions offers a 'Weekly Boost.' While the exact details change every week, most Weekly Boosts come in the form of deposit bonuses (which you can put towards your favorite online Roulette game).

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Ignition accepts deposits via credit cards and five popular cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether).

The online casino also supports MatchPay, a popular peer-to-peer transfer system with low (and in some cases zero) fees. What's great about MatchPay is it supports PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle payments, making it highly convenient.

Along with cryptocurrencies and paper checks, withdrawals can also be processed via MatchPay. Most cashouts take 24 hours to complete except for paper checks, which can take up to 5 business days.

Usability & User Experience: 4.8/5

While there isn't anything particularly special about Ignition’s UI, it does have an active users forum. Here, players can get together to chat, discuss new games, and share strategies.

The Ignition Forums can also be used to contact customer service agents and ask for help with any issues you may have.

If you don't feel like signing up to the forum, you can always contact customer support directly through the live chat box.

2. Red Dog Casino – Best Roulette Variety of all Real Money Roulette Sites

Pros

Good selection of live dealer roulette

Crypto & fiat payment methods

$0.5-$12,500 betting range

$1,700 slots & card bonus

Up to $2,200 welcome offer

American & European Roulette games

Cons

Minimum cash out limit of $150

Bland website aesthetics

Launched back in 2011, Red Dog is an RTG-powered online casino known for its large selection of bonuses and amazing live dealer games.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

Red Dog hosts four live dealer roulette tables. Limits range from $0.5 up to $12,500 and all tables are played for real money.

Along with standard games of American and European roulette, Red Dog also supports 'Automatic' roulette tables.

Unlike regular live dealer games, Automatic games don't feature a human dealer. Instead, all you see is the Roulette wheel as it spins. Automatic games also come with a text chat box that lets you converse with other players between and during rounds.

For table games, Red Dog stocks just one version of European Roulette. While this lack of variety is certainly a downside, remember - European Roulette has the lowest house edge!

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.85/5

At Red Dog, you can claim a welcome bonus up to $2,200 that comes with fair wagering requirements.

Red Dog also offers a $1,700 slots and card bonus to all players - something you won't find at other online roulette casinos.

The site offers several other bonuses, most of which are exclusive to slot games. However, the online casino regularly switches up its bonus offerings, so be sure to check regularly.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

Along with credit card payments and flexepin vouchers, players can fund their Red Dog account via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

For withdrawals, you'll have the choice of crypto transfers or credit card payments. It’s one of the few online casinos to support credit card withdrawals - something to keep in mind.

Should you cash out via credit card, funds can take up to four business days to arrive. If you opt for crypto, processing times come down to three business days.

Usability & User Experience: 4.8/5

Once logged in, Red Dog's interface becomes crisp, clean, and easy to navigate. The online casino also offers a downloadable desktop client, giving players an alternative to browser-based gaming.

Because the browser-version will log you out after just 5 minutes of inactivity, we strongly prefer the desktop gaming client.

We also like how all roulette games can be played in practice mode - letting you hone your betting strategies without dipping into your bank role.

3. Slots.lv – Best Real Money Roulette Site for High Rollers

Pros

Weekly reload bonus (100% up to $150)

$3,000 + 30 spins welcome bonus

Solid loyalty program

Low and high limit roulette games

One hour withdrawals

Cons

Limited selection of other table games

No phone support

Launched in 2014, Slots.lv is an iTechLabs certified online casino known for its excellent customer support, fast payout times, and generous weekly bonuses.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Slots.lv offers four video roulette games, two games of American Roulette and two of the European variety.

No matter which game you play, the Inside/Outside limits range from $1 up to $500, and all four can be played in practice mode.

Slots.lv also offers live dealer American and European Roulette. Both games are supplied by RTG and come with re-bet, auto re-bet, and clear bet buttons.

If you get bored of roulette, or need some help meeting wagering requirements, Slots.lv has daily and hourly must drop jackpots that can reach well over $25,000!

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

New players are treated to a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 with 30 bonus spins on the game Golden Buffalo.

All bonus funds come with the same wagering requirements and they can't be used on live dealer games. Moreover, roulette games contribute 5% to these playthrough requirements.

Existing players can take advantage of other promotions like the referral bonus and MySlots rewards.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

Slots.lv accepts deposits via debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and 8 popular cryptocurrencies. If you fund your account using a credit card, Slots.lv will ask for documentation to verify your identity.

The verification process can take up to 48 hours to complete, so we recommend sticking to crypto.

All crypto withdrawals complete within an hour or less except Bitcoin, which for some reason, has a 24 hour processing time.

Usability & User Experience: 4.5/5

Slots.lv lets players earn loyalty points by playing table games, including roulette.

The more you play, the higher your loyalty level, meaning more cash back for every dollar you wager.

Players never lose their loyalty level due to inactivity and all reward points are paid out in cash with no wagering requirements to satisfy.

Like Ignition, Slots.lv runs a user forum where players can access customer support agents, chat with other players, and gain first-dibs access to new bonuses and promotions.

4. SuperSlots – Best Live Dealer Roulette Games for Real Money

Pros

18 real money roulette games

10% weekly rebate

15 live dealer roulette games

Over 20 payment options

Fast withdrawals

Cons

FAQ section could be improved

No credit card payouts

A new addition to the online gambling scene, SuperSlots is an all-in-one gaming center that offers everything, from slots to live casino options and roulette games.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

With over a dozen games in stock, SuperSlots is hands-down the best online casino for video roulette.

Along with standard options like American and European roulette, we were impressed to find several interesting variations available, including titles like Platinum Roulette, American Roulette, and European roulette.

SuperSlots’ selection of live dealer roulette is also impressively varied and even includes a game of Auto Roulette.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.4/5

SuperSlots offers a $6,000 welcome bonus which requires a minimum deposit of $20 with 35x wagering requirements.

The online casino also offers 10% weekly rebates, a 400% crypto bonus, Sunday Funday promo, Pick me up Tuesday, and more.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

An extremely crypto-friendly casino, SuperSlots accepts deposits in 16 popular coins/tokens.

Interestingly, SuperSlots supports Ripple, Tron, and Solana - three options not commonly accepted at other online casinos.

Withdrawals can be processed via any of the supported coins/tokens, and once initiated, take 24 hours or less to complete. No matter which cryptocurrency you choose, the minimum cashout limit is set at $20.

Usability & User Experience: 4.6/5

One of the nicer-looking casino interfaces out there, SuperSlots runs well on both desktop and mobile. The site even lets you access customer support staff to troubleshoot any deposit/withdrawal issues you may experience.

5. Cafe Casino – Best Online Roulette Site for Crypto

Pros

350% up to $2,500 welcome bonus

Fast crypto payouts

5 live dealer roulette games

High max wager limit on bonus funds

Weekly mystery bonus

Cons

No French Roulette

No roulette games with multipliers

Last but not least in our top five is Cafe Casino. It’s one of the best crypto casinos and the perfect place for bonus hunters.

Game Variety: 4.3/5

Like Slots.lv, Cafe Casino stocks 4 video roulette games. Limits range from $1 up to $500 and options can be played in practice mode. If you opt for the 'Classic American Roulette' version, the game comes with a quick spin feature.

When engaged, this makes the reel spin faster, letting you play through rounds at a significantly increased pace.

In the site's live dealer section, you'll find five options - three American Roulette and two European Roulette games. Limits range from $1 up to $3,000, and depending on which table you join, it's not uncommon to bet alongside 10 or more other players.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5

Cafe Casino offers a generous 350% up to $2,500 Bitcoin welcome bonus. If you make your first deposit using USD, the bonus drops in value to 250% up to $1,500.

No matter which option you choose, all bonus funds come with fair wagering requirements and a max wager limit of 20% the total bonus amount - much higher than what's allowed by other online roulette casinos.

Casino games (video roulette included) only contribute 5% to these playthrough requirements, something to watch out for.

After the welcome bonus, players can take advantage of a weekly mystery bonus and extra loyalty points on every crypto deposit!

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino accepts deposits via credit/debit cards, MatchPay, and five popular cryptocurrencies. If you enroll in the rewards program, Bitcoin SV also becomes available as a banking option.

For withdrawals, players can cash out using crypto, bank transfers, and MatchPay. While crypto and MatchPay withdrawals are near-instant, bank transfers can take up to five business days to complete.

Minimum cash out amounts range from $10 to $50, and no matter which option you choose, Cafe Casino doesn't charge any withdrawal fees.

Usability & User Experience: 4.4/5

Going with a 'less is more' approach, Cafe Casino's interface is extremely basic and you won't find much in the way of special features. Still, the site functions well on mobile and 24/7 live support is available.

The online casino also runs a 'Perk Points' system, which like other loyalty programs, lets you earn cash just by playing your favorite games.

How We Chose the Best Online Roulette Sites for Real Money

Game Selection

When it comes time to play roulette for real money online, a good selection of options certainly improves the experience. With this in mind, we only considered online casinos that offer a variety of roulette table games and live dealer options.

Roulette-friendly Bonuses

Not all online casinos let their players play online roulette games using bonus funds. Each casino on our list has at least one roulette-friendly deposit bonus available.

Fast Payouts

If you hit it big, you don't want to wait over 5 business days to receive your winnings. All online casinos on our list offer fast (and in same cases instant) payouts.

Reputation

Similarly, not all online casinos have a great track record when it comes to paying out winnings. If you've been burned in the past, don't worry - all outfits listed above have a solid reputation for paying out.

Why Does Ignition Have the Best Roulette for Real Money?

After reviewing the available options, it's clear that Ignition Casino is the best place to play online Roulette for real money. Why? Consider the following:

Exciting Live Dealer Games: You’ll find American and European live dealer variants of this popular game at Ignition Casino. And whether you’re on a budget or feeling like you’d like to splurge, you can choose among rooms with betting range between $1 and $3,000.

Generous Bonuses: Ignition Casino welcomes you with a $3,000 combined poker and casino bonus. Half of the package is intended for casino games while the other half is for poker.

Smooth Gaming Experience: The site is easy to navigate. It sports a simple and user-friendly interface, delivers fast loading times, and lets you access reliable customer support.

Guide to Real Money Online Roulette Sites – FAQ

Can I Play Roulette Online for Real Money?

Yes, you can play online roulette for real money at online casinos like Red Dog, Ignition, and Slots.lv. Along with standard video roulette, all three offer live dealer roulette games as well.

What Are the Best Online Roulette Sites for Real Money?

The best online roulette sites are Red Dog, Ignition, and Slots.lv. All three offer video and live dealer roulette games, generous welcome bonuses, and fast payouts.

Which Online Roulette Sites Offer Instant Payouts?

Red Dog, Ignition, and Slots.lv all offer instant (or near instant) payouts. Keep in mind, however, instant payouts are only available on crypto withdrawals. Some online casinos - like Ignition and Cafe Casino - also support instant MatchPay withdrawals.

Can I Play Free Online Roulette on Real Money Roulette Sites?

Yes, You can play free roulette games at sites like Red Dog, Ignition, and Super Slots. All three have a Practice Mode option, letting you play your favorite online Roulette game without spending a dime.

That said, live dealer games can't be played in practice mode.

What's the Best Real Money Roulette Site for European Roulette?

The best online casino for European Roulette is Super Slots. In fact, the online casino has the largest selection of online Roulette games, one that includes 18 video roulette titles and 15 live dealer options.

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Roulette Sites Online

Ignition: A popular poker room and casino, Ignition offers a $3,000 welcome bonus, 5 live dealer roulette games, and even supports MatchPay as a banking option.

Red Dog: Red Dog offers both video and live dealer roulette games and a one-of-a-kind reload bonus. The site also supports credit card withdrawals - a rarity among online casinos.

Slots.lv: A well-established online casino known for its fast payouts (under an hour), Slots.lv runs a weekly deposit bonus of 100% up to $150 and has one of the better loyalty programs around.

Super Slots: The most selection-heavy option on our list, SuperSlots stocks over 15 video roulette titles and 15 live dealer options, including several games with random multipliers.

Cafe Casino: Offering a 350% up to $2,500 crypto welcome bonus and a weekly mystery bonus, Cafe Casino is another solid place to play roulette online.

How to Play Online Roulette for Real Money

If you've never gone through the process, signing-up with an online roulette casino can be intimidating. To remove any confusion, we'll walk you through the steps.

Step One: Pull Up the Casino Homepage

Go to the official website (we recommend Ignition

Click the 'Join' button in the top right corner

Enter your email and create a username/password

Provide personal information (name, DOB, address, etc.)

Click Register

Step Two: Confirm Account

Open your email inbox

Find the confirmation message from Ignition (check spam folder)

Click the confirmation link

Step Three: Log In and Fund Your Account

Log into your account

Click the 'Deposit' button in the top right corner

Choose your preferred funding method and follow the instructions

Play your favorite real money roulette game

4 Tips for Playing Roulette for Real Money

1. Look for Roulette Games with Multipliers

Some online roulette games - like Gold Chip Roulette and Dynamic Roulette x120 - have in game multipliers that can increase a winning bet by as much as 500x, giving them massive winning potential.

2. Consider the Roulette Game House Edge

When playing online roulette for real money, always consider the house edge. After all, not all Roulette varieties are the same.

For example, American Roulette has an additional number on the board (the double zero), giving it a house edge of 5.26%. By contrast, European Roulette and French Roulette have a 2.70% and 1.35% house edge respectively.

For those unaware, the higher the house edge, the less money you'll win in the long run. While some players prefer American Roulette, European Roulette offers better odds.

3. Pay Attention to Bonus Terms

When playing roulette using bonus funds, always take the time to read the bonus terms and conditions. While some gambling sites let roulette games contribute to 20% of the wagering requirements, others limit the contribution to just 5%.

4. Focus on Outside Bets

If you're new to roulette, or just want to play it safe, we recommend focusing on Outside bets. Why? Well, despite the lower payout potential, Outside bets have the highest chance of winning.

So, what are Outside bets exactly?

Outside bets include options like Black or Red, Odd or Even, Column bets, and more. These betting options are located on the outside of the betting board, which is where their name comes from.

So, Do You Know Where to Play Online Roulette for Real Money?

With its amazing bonuses, solid selection of roulette games, and convenient banking options, it's no mystery why Ignition takes the top spot on our list of real money roulette sites.

If you're looking for a little more variety, remember - SuperSlots has over 25 video roulette games, many of which feature 500x multipliers!

No matter which option you choose, we hope lady luck is on your side and the ball lands where you want it to!

