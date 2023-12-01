10 Best Sports Betting Sites in 2023: The Most Trusted Online Sportsbooks

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

What does it take to join the ranks of the best sports betting sites online? Loads of betting markets or top free bets bonuses? How about an amazing mobile app?

We say it’s all of that - and then some more.

If you like the sound of it, our number one overall pick might be the best option for you. Bovada has mastered all of these criteria under our rigorous testing. But some other online sportsbooks actually do better in some areas!

So, stay tuned to find out which is best for you.

Best Sports Betting Sites

Bovada : Best overall

MyBookie : Sports betting bonuses up to $1,000

BetOnline : Best mobile sportsbook app

BUSR : Top choice for live bets

Sportsbetting.ag : Best for eSports

Betanysports : Competitive odds

Everygame : Online since 1996

BetUS : Free BetTV picks

Lucky99 : Great casino games + betting

XBet : Top pick for football

Now you’ve seen the categories, it’s time to take a closer look at the best sports betting sites. The best and worst bits of our top picks are coming right up.

1. Bovada - Best Online Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Only 5x wagering on welcome bonus

Great choice for mobile betting

Very extensive market coverage of most sports

Fast payouts

Live graphics for many in-play events

Cons:

Design a bit bland

Horsebook not as detailed as some competitors

Bovada launched in 2011 and is one of the most well-loved online sportsbooks around. This is hardly a surprise - because it gets just about everything right.

Choice of Betting Markets: 4.9/5

It’s clear to see that Bovada has fine-tuned the online sports betting experience for all kinds of players.

There are dozens of sports to bet on at Bovada and within them, many, many events with a whole lot of markets to bet on.

Sometimes, even the best sports betting sites neglect their eSports markets, but this is absolutely not the case with Bovada. Even though their eSports section is a little tucked away, it’s just as extensively covered as any other sport.

If we were being really picky, we might say that the horse racing betting options aren’t as extensive as some of the other top picks, but you’ll still be able to bet on most races here.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

If you sign up to Bovada, you can claim an impressive three matched deposits of 50% up to $250 each, for a total of $750 when you pay with crypto.

Players who don’t want to pay with crypto can always opt for the regular fiat currency welcome bonus, one 50% matched deposit of up to $250.

The wagering requirements for each of these is only 5x, way below average. As a result, it should be super easy to withdraw your winnings.

Betting App and Features: 5/5

Bovada has got things down aesthetically. Not only is their desktop site beautifully designed and easy to use, but they have optimized their site so you can ramp up the mobile betting experience.

The Bovada live betting tools are really enjoyable, too. Whether you choose to use them through the mobile app or the desktop site, you’ll get to experience immersive live graphics, in-play betting, and more.

>> Claim your $750 sports bonus [Bovada]

2. MyBookie - Best Site for Online Sports Betting Bonuses

Pros:

Brilliant 25% sports betting reload bonus

50% welcome promo

Horse rebate bonus

Sports betting included in the VIP program

Dedicated and detailed racebook section

Lots of great casino games

Cons:

Limited eSports coverage

Out-of-date website design

Second in our list of the top sports betting sites comes MyBookie. And in fact, it actually outdoes Bovada in one area: bonuses.

Choice of Betting Markets: 4.8/5

MyBookie is one of the best online sportsbook options for those looking to bet on horse racing.

Its dedicated horsebook covers pretty much every race you’ll find, and it comes with good odds to match.

In fact, this can be said for most of the sports on the site, of which there are a lot. The attention to market detail is strong here.

We did notice, however, that MyBookie only covers the ‘big’ eSports games such as League of Legends and Counter-Strike. If this is particularly important for you, we suggest that you jump to our Sportsbetting.ag review.

Bonus Offers: 5/5

First things first, all new players will get a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000 with the bonus code MYB50.

Once you’ve finished with that, there’s all kinds of extra bonus cash to be claimed. All sports bettors can get a 25% sports reload deposit anytime they want with the code MYB25.

Players who are going to be spending a lot of time here will be pleased to know that sports betting contributes toward the very exciting MyBookie VIP program. The more you bet on sports play casino games and fast payout casino games here, the more prizes you can collect.

And there’s plenty more on top of all that: an 8% horse rebate, a referral bonus, and dozens of casino promotions.

Betting App and Features: 4.6/5

It doesn’t feel as if the MyBookie website has had much of an update since it was created back in 2014.

A little touch-up might well have put it into our number one spot.

Mobile players will need to access the site through their smartphone browsers. That’s not such a bad thing though, as it’s fairly intuitive.

>> Get a 50% bonus up to $1,000 [MyBookie]

3. BetOnline - Best Real Money Sports Betting App

Pros:

Top tier, downloadable betting app

Plenty of banking options, including crypto

Over 25 years of experience

Fantastic live betting graphics

Cons:

High minimum deposit for welcome bonus

Not many eSports betting markets

BetOnline is proud to boast over 25 years of experience, and it’s done a lot to stay relevant in that time. A big part of that is developing one of the best sports betting apps in the business!

But it’s not just mobile users who will enjoy what they have to offer.

Choice of Markets: 4.7/5

Most sports are covered very well at BetOnline. Players will be able to bet on anything, from curling to Gaelic football there.

If you want to bet on more popular sports like tennis and soccer, you’ll be able to do so at a variety of levels and for all countries' leagues all over the world.

The eSports coverage only features the big games, though. We’d have liked to have seen a few more markets here to be able to give top marks.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

Sign up at BetOnline and you’ll get a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000 . You’ll just need to enter the bonus code BOL1000 to claim it.

You’ll also have to meet a minimum deposit of $55 to trigger this bonus, and that’s a little on the high side.

Some good news is that BetOnline is offering a neat reload bonus right now. You can get 25% back on every deposit you make, every time you use the bonus code LIFEBONUS.

App and Features: 5/5

If you’re a mobile sports bettor, we thoroughly recommend using BetOnline app on your iPhone or Android device.

It’s quite simply the best out there right now, as it’s fast, looks amazing, and is generally just very easy to use.

The desktop site ain’t half bad either though. It features the same slick, modern design as the app, and it’s equally as intuitive.

You can use the app or the desktop site to access some remarkable live betting graphics.

BetOnline shows you exactly what’s going on in most of its sports betting events with detailed depictions of scores and other in-game happenings, and it all looks beautiful too.

>> Grab your 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000 [BetOnline]

4. BUSR - Best Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

Pros:

Handy guides to lots of sports

100% matched deposit welcome bonus

Amazing in-play betting interface

Lots of American sports markets

Good option for casino games too

Cons:

Fewer banking options than some other sports betting sites

No downloadable mobile app

There’s a staggering welcome bonus for everyone who signs up at BUSR and then a lot of exciting stuff to explore once you’ve claimed it.

And if you like betting while your favorite game is on? There’s no better choice than this sportsbook.

Choice of Betting Markets: 4.7/5

There’s particularly extensive market coverage for most sports at BUSR, which we love to see.

They go the extra mile with NFL, NBA, and NHL, while still doing good work with other sports around the world too.

The only small issue is the lack of eSports coverage again. There are only a couple to bet on, so fans of the likes of NBA 2K will be missing out.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

BUSR is one of the rare betting sites that offer a 100% matched deposit to new customers instead of the 50% ones we’ve seen a lot of recently.

That’s double your bonus funds - and you can get up to $1,500 to play with!

The rollover for this welcome bonus is double the average as well at 10x. But, we think it’s worth it for a bonus of this size.

Betting App and Features: 4.6/5

One great thing about BUSR is that they provide a lot of useful information about the sports you’re betting on. You can read up on previews for events and tips for what to bet on, which is cool.

This is presented on a very high-quality sports betting site as well.

We should note that there aren’t a lot of payment methods to choose from here. The options are limited to credit and debit cards or the main cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Still, most people should be able to find their preferred method.

>> Claim your $1,500 welcome bonus [BUSR]

5. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Sportsbook Online for eSports Betting

Pros:



Dozens of eSports covered

50% welcome offer up to $1,000

Responsive live betting tools

Lots of novelty betting markets

Cons:

No mobile app

Higher bonuses for crypto users

You could say that Sportsbetting.ag is one for the ‘heads’ of sports betting with its coverage of even the most niche sports betting markets.

It has been adding more and more markets to its portfolio since 2011 and now, it’s at the top of the game for that.

Choice of Betting Markets: 5/5

There really aren’t any other best sports betting sites that offer better market depth than Sportsbetting.ag.

You can bet on literally anything here!

This includes fair eSports coverage on games like FIFA, CS: GO, LoL, Valorant, and more, as well as dozens of sports from all over the world.

There’s even a lot going on outside of sports here. You can bet on all kinds of crazy things, like the color of the first alien to be seen on Earth!

Bonus Offers: 4.7/5

Make sure to grab your 50% up to $1,000 matched deposit welcome bonus with the code SB1000 when you first sign up.

It’s a familiar welcome bonus with a familiar rollover of 10x. Not a bad way to kick things off!

There’s plenty more where that came from too. All players can enjoy the ongoing 25% reload promo as many times as they want to. All you need to do to trigger that is use the bonus code FORLIFE and put down at least $100.

Betting App and Features: 4.4/5

Sportsbetting.ag has recently updated its website design and we’re into it!

It’s come a long way from the outdated version they had before. If you do prefer the old site for whatever reason, you can go back to it with the button at the top of the screen.

You won’t find a mobile betting app here just yet. Hopefully, this is on the horizon as well, as it could well boost Sportsbetting.ag a little further up our rankings at a later date.

Last but not least - one of the best things about Sportsbetting.ag is the live betting tools. They might not look amazing, but functionally, they hit the spot.

>> Get started at Sportsbetting.ag with a 50% match up to $1,500

How We Picked the Best Sports Betting Sites

Choice of Betting Markets

Having all the features and bonuses under the sun isn’t going to make a lot of difference if there aren’t enough markets to bet on and some good odds too. We’re checking for plenty of sports, lots of leagues and tournaments within them, and then individual markets within each event.

Sports Bonus Offers

There are two types of bonuses we’re looking for here: welcome bonuses, and ongoing bonuses for all customers. It’s great to get matched deposits and free bets when we sign up for a new betting site, but it’s even better if there’s plenty to keep us going after this.

App and Features

We’re looking for well-designed desktop online gambling sites and betting mobile apps. They’ve got to look good, be easy to use in terms of having a sensible layout, and be packed with awesome features (particularly live betting tools like live streaming and in-play betting).

Can You Win Real Money at Online Sports Betting Sites?

Yes, if you’re lucky, you can absolutely win real money at an online betting site. Here are a few tips that you can use to maximize your chances of doing that:

Look for competitive odds: The better the odds, the more money you’re going to make off any winning bets. It’s as simple as that! If you like to bet on the same kinds of markets often, check out an odds comparison site to find out which bookie is best for them.

Manage your bankroll: Make sure you decide how much money you want to spend before you spend it. Setting a budget can help you to keep enjoying betting, and be more rational with what you choose to bet on.

Don’t cash out too often: The ability to cash out can be very handy, but you’ll find that the odds are never going to be very good compared to holding out until the end of an event. Try to hold your nerve, most of the time!

Spread your bets: Instead of betting a lot on one event, we recommend spreading that amount out to a number of different markets. You could still do this for one event, such as the first goalscorer, the correct score, and the number of yellow cards in a soccer match.

Which Sports Can I Bet on at the Best Sports Betting Sites?

We always recommend betting on the sports that you know the most about. But if you’re new to the world of sports betting and want to find somewhere to get started, then these are our top recommendations.

Football

There are so many variables in football and as such, there are a lot of exciting things to bet on. Pro and college football contains an immense amount of data including all the passing and rushing yards, so you can bet on a whole lot of markets at the top online sports betting sites.

Soccer

It would make sense to bet on the world’s most popular sport! There are hundreds of soccer leagues and thousands of teams to back with your cash. Within the matches themselves, there are a range of things to bet on. Some sports bettors like to bet on the number of yellow cards in a game, for example.

Golf

It might seem like a slow game to some, but golf is easily one of the most popular sports in the world. And because there are so many different golfing events going on around the world all of the time, you’ll rarely run out of things to bet on! It’s not all about the PGA, remember.

Baseball

This is another really popular option amongst online sports bettors. The fact that there are a bunch of games against two teams every time they’re set against each other (and the fact that the series have nine innings each) means that it’s heaven for in-play betting.

Other Sports

We’ve just discussed the biggest sports in the world, but a lot of the best sports betting sites offer a lot more in the way of sports to be on than these.

Why not try your hand at something a little more out of the blue like Gaelic football or curling? How about something away from sports altogether such as the stock index? There’s all sorts to choose from out there.

Online Sports Betting vs In-Person Sports Betting?

As much as we love walking into a bookie and placing a bet, there are a few perks you can get at the best sports betting sites that you won’t be able to get in the physical domain:

Welcome bonuses: You can get free bets or matched deposits the moment you sign up for a sports betting site. We don’t know many real-life bookmakers who will offer that!

Better range of markets: There are going to be more things to bet on when you put your bets down online most of the time. This depends on the bookmaker, but we’ve found that online sportsbooks are generally more broad.

Mobile betting: You’ll never have to miss a bet if you bet online, no matter where you go. And if you have to go out while an event is on, you can cash out or place a bet in play on the move, just as long as you have a connection.

No closing times: The online sports betting world never closes! So, if you want to carry out some in-game betting for an event that takes place in a faraway time zone, you can do just that.

Best Sports Betting Sites - FAQ

What Is the Best Online Betting App?

The best sports betting app award belongs to BetOnline. It looks beautiful, contains some elite live betting tools, and is really easy to use.

What Is the Most Trusted Betting Site?

Everygame is often ranked as the most trusted betting site because it has been online since 1996 and has since cemented its reputation as a reputable bookie.

Can You Bet on Live Sports at Sports Betting Sites?

Absolutely! One of the most fun ways to bet on sports is during live events. This means placing a bet on a match that’s already started or cashing out a bet early for cash before the final result has been settled.

Is Betting on Sports Online Safe?

Yes, as long as the sports betting site you’re using has been tried and tested (as well as licensed), then you can be pretty confident that it’s going to be safe.

What Is the Best Sports Betting Site? Quick Comparison

Let’s take a quick look back at our top betting sites, with a particular view to their welcome bonuses, as there’s no harm in claiming two or more of those.

Bovada : There’s a super low rollover of just 5x on the 50% matched deposit of up to $250 you get when you sign up here. It’s the best betting site with a great welcome bonus! There’s a super low rollover of just 5x on the 50% matched deposit of up to $250 you get when you sign up here. It’s the best betting site with a great welcome bonus!

MyBookie: This awesome bookie is packed with bonuses, the first of which is a 50% matched deposit of up to $1000 when you use the code MYB50.

BetOnline: There’s another 50% matched deposit of up to $1000 waiting for new players here, and you can claim it through the best mobile app of any online sports betting site. Just make sure to use the bonus code BOL1000.

How to Get Your Online Sportsbook Account

Check out these tips for signing up for our favorite sports betting site overall, Bovada.

You should be able to use this guide to sign up for most of the best sports betting sites mentioned here though, as the process is going to be pretty similar.

1. Complete the Signup Form

Hit the "Join" button at the top of the homepage and fill out all the requested details in the pop up window that appears.

This includes your name, phone number and a couple of other bits. Luckily, Bovada doesn’t ask for a lot of information, so this part should only take a minute.

2. Fund Your Sports Betting Account

The account is yours! So it’s time to put some cash in it. Simply head back to the homepage and head to the cashier, then choose a banking option and amount. Completing the transaction should be pretty straightforward from this point.

Make sure you enter the bonus code BTCSWB750 when prompted if you’re choosing to pay with crypto to get the enhanced crypto bonus. If you want to go for the regular fiat currency bonus, there’s no need to enter a code.

3. Get Betting and Play Through the Rollover!

Now, you can head over to the sportsbook and pick some markets to play through the 5x rollover for the welcome bonus. Make sure to read the terms and conditions to find out about time limits, minimum odds and other conditions.

Online Sports Betting Tips

Learn the Different Betting Types

There are a number of different ways to bet out there, including parlays and moneyline. It’s always good to find out what these are so that you can work out which one is best suited to you.

Don’t Stake Too High on Parlays

Parlay betting can win you serious cash if you get it right but remember, it’s much less likely that you will win. That’s why we recommend staking low on this type of bet.

Read All Bonus Terms and Conditions

A good thing about sports betting bonuses is that the bonus terms and conditions are usually going to be more chilled than online casino bonus ones. But, it’s still important to take note of the rollover as well as any time frames, minimum odds, etc. so that you don’t void the bonus.

Scope Out High-Quality Customer Support

Hopefully, you’ll never actually have to speak to the customer service team, but it’s always good to know that you can get good quality, round-the-clock customer support when you need it.

All of our top sports betting site recommendations have great customer support, but if you want to go elsewhere, then maybe test them out before you sign up.

Practice Responsible Gambling

Make sure to use responsible gambling tools like deposit limits whenever you can, even if you don’t think you need them. They could be the difference between you playing safe or spending more money or time than you want to.

Ready to Explore the Best Sports Betting Sites?

So there we have the best online betting sites around right now. Which one or more do you think you’re going to use?

Could it be the all-round excellence of Bovada? What about the amazing mobile app of BetOnline? Perhaps a combination of our top picks so that you can test a few and grab some great welcome bonuses?

It’s over to you. So, have fun and gamble safely. Good luck!

DISCLAIMER: 21+. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: