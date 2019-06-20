2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history

Two teams from Africa have made it to the knockout stage for the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.

Cameroon clinched their spot after defeating New Zealand in one of the most captivating moments of the entire tournament.

After a heart-wrenching own goal in the 80th minute of Thursday’s Group E match, Cameroon was facing near-certain elimination until star player Ajara Nchout put the team back on track, driving the winning ball in the far corner of the net to win the game in the 95th minute.

Nigeria was hoping to advance to the knockout stage if they had beaten tournament favorites and host France on Monday, but their crushing defeat by a penalty kick meant they were relying on another third-place team from group F, Chile.

Because Chile was unable to secure a three-goal difference against Thailand on Thursday, Nigeria was able to sneak their way into a knockout spot thanks to their superior goal difference in the tournament.

Nigeria will go on to face two-time Women’s World Cup champions Germany on June 22, while Cameroon faces England on June 23.

