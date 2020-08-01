76ers drop first game of restart in 127-121 loss to Pacers

article

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their first game of the NBA's restart with a 127-121 loss to the Indiana Pacers

T.J. Warren's performance was the most points an opponent has dropped on the 76ers all season, and he did it while only missing nine shots on the night, shooting 4-4 from three.

Joel Embiid dropped 41 points of his own and nabbed 21 rebounds.

The Sixers got off to a rocky start with their new lineup featuring Shake Milton at point guard and Ben Simmons at power forward. Milton was held scoreless in the contest and finished with just three assists.

Turnovers marred the 76ers offensive efforts all night as they finished with 21 on the night.

Tobias Harris contributed 30 points and 8 rebounds to the Sixers' effort, while Simmons finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Sixers are scheduled to take the court again on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP