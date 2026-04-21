Americans get mocked for saying 'soccer.' But England is the one that made the word.

The Brief "Soccer" is not an American invention. The word actually came from England. It started as slang for "association football" in the late 1800s. The U.S. kept using it, while England eventually dropped it.



Americans often get called out for saying "soccer" instead of "football," but the truth is more complicated — and a little ironic.

1899: Sheffield United beat Derby County 4-1 in the Final Cup Tie at Crystal Palace, London. Sheffield captain Ernest Needham makes some brilliant dashes. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Expand

Where "soccer" really comes from

In the late 1800s, "football" was not one unified sport in Britain. There were several versions being played, most notably rugby football and association football, according to Britannica.

That created a simple problem. If someone said they were playing "football," it was not always clear which version they meant.

To solve that, the formal name "association football" was used for the version governed by the Football Association.

But that name did not exactly roll off the tongue.

OXFORD, ENGLAND (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Students at elite English schools, like the University of Oxford, turned that into slang, adding "-er" to words. "Association" became "assoccer," which eventually became "soccer."

That slang stuck.

For years, people in England used both "football" and "soccer" interchangeably, according to TIME.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

How the name crossed the Atlantic

When the sport spread internationally, it carried both names with it.

In the United States, though, something else was happening at the same time.

American football was growing rapidly and had already claimed the name "football" in everyday use.

So when association football gained traction, there was already a naming conflict.

Rather than fight over the word, Americans leaned into "soccer" as the practical way to tell the two apart.

That choice stuck.

And it was not just the U.S. Countries like Canada and Australia, which also had their own versions of football, made similar decisions.

When "soccer" stopped sounding British

Here’s where the story flips.

In England, "soccer" was never some strange foreign word. It was part of the language for decades.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

But language changes based on culture, not just origin.

By the mid-to-late 20th century, the word "soccer" started to feel increasingly tied to the United States, especially as the sport grew in popularity there.

At the same time, "football" became more closely tied to national identity in England and across much of the world.

So the word that England created slowly fell out of favor at home.

Not because it was wrong, but because it no longer felt right.

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Why the divide still exists

Today, most of the world calls the sport some version of "football," from fútbol to futebol.

The United States calls it "soccer."

And that difference has become a cultural talking point, especially during global events like the World Cup.

But the divide is less about correctness and more about history.

Both words are technically accurate.

One just happened to stick in different places.

The Peterhouse Football Team, UK, 1889. (Photo by W. B. Captain/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Different names, same game

The irony is hard to miss.

England created the word "soccer," used it for years and then moved away from it. The United States held onto it, and now gets criticized for doing so.

In reality, the name has never been as important as the game itself.

Today, most of the world calls it some version of "football," from fútbol to futebol, while other names like calcio and le foot reflect the same global reach.

So whether you call it soccer, football, fútbol, futebol, calcio or le foot, you are still talking about the same thing.

The beautiful game.

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