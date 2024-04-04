Avonte Maddox returns to Philadelphia Eagles on one-year deal

article

The Philadelphia Eagles and Avonte Maddox have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that will bring him back to Philadelphia for his seventh season.

Maddox, a veteran cornerback, was released by the team back on March 7. On Thursday, the team announced he signed a one-year contract to return to the Eagles defensive backfield.

The former fourth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh has racked up 245 tackles, 31 pass deflections, four interceptions, and three sacks in 64 career games with the Eagles.

Injuries have hampered him the past two seasons, including a foot injury in 2022, and a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Familiar faces appear to be a theme for the Eagles defensive backfield heading into the 2024 season. The team had previously brought back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier in the season. Reed Blankeship recently signed an extension to keep him in Midnight Green through the 2025 season, and Darius Slay and James Bradberrry remain with the team.