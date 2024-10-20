Barkley rushes for 176 yards and a TD in a memorable return as the Eagles blitz the Giants 28-3

article

Saquon Barkley made a memorable return to MetLife Stadium, rushing for 176 yards and a touchdown and turning early jeers to cheers as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-3 victory over the offensively inept New York Giants on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a run against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/G Expand

Jalen Hurts scored on two tush-push quarterback sneaks and threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown as the Eagles (4-2) beat the Giants (2-5) for the sixth time in seven games and 14th in 17. Philadelphia's defense was just as good, recording eight sacks and limiting New York to 119 yards.

What was different this time was Barkley was wearing an Eagles uniform. The second pick overall by New York in 2018, he left as a free agent after last season and signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in March. He was greeted by boos but they didn't last.

Barkley was worth every penny on Sunday, waking up the Eagles with a 55-yard run around left end to set up his 3-yard TD that put Philadelphia ahead 7-0 in the second quarter. Hurts then connected with Brown on a go route on fourth down to increase the margin to 14-0.

Barkley's 38-yard scamper up the middle set up Hurts' first tush push in the third quarter and his 41-yarder in the fourth quarter led to the second. Barkley's 176 yards rushing on 17 carries — 10.4 yards per — was the second-highest total of his career, and he didn't play much late. His career best was 189 yards against Washington on Dec. 22, 2019.

After the game ended, Giants coach Brian Daboll hung around to hug Barkley.

Hurts finished 10 of 14 for 114 yards and his day was over after his second TD run. He was sacked four times, including twice by Dexter Lawrence, who now has nine.

Greg Joseph kicked a 38-yard field goal for the Giants in the final seconds of the first half. Daboll drew some sarcastic cheers early in the fourth quarter when he pulled quarterback Daniel Jones for Drew Lock. A battered Jones finished 14 of 21 for 99 yards, with rookie receiver Malik Nabers catching four for 41 yards.

The Giants are winless in four games at home and have scored one touchdown.

Injuries

Eagles: RG Mekhi Becton sustained a concussion in the first half and was replaced by Tyler Steen.

Giants: CB Cor'Dale Flott left late in the first half with a groin injury. Backup LB Ty Summers injured an ankle in punt coverage and did not return in the second half.

Up next

Eagles: At Cincinnati next Sunday.

Giants: At Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 28.