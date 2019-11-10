Ben Simmons to miss Sixers-Hornets game with shoulder injury

article

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

Simmons was hurt Wednesday when he bumped into Royce O'Neale's chest while posting up in the first quarter of a 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz. He didn't play Friday in a 100-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

76ers officials said Simmons would be re-evaluated Monday.

Simmons has played seven games this season and is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds.