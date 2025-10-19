Brandon Graham in talks to come out of retirement and rejoin Philadelphia Eagles: reports

article

The Brief Graham has held discussions with the Eagles about coming out of retirement to re-join the team. The veteran defensive end retired after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win but is now considering a return. Sources say the Eagles’ pass rush and locker room leadership could benefit from his presence.



Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is in active talks with the Philadelphia Eagles about a potential comeback, nearly nine months after retiring following the team’s Super Bowl victory, according to league sources.

What we know:

Graham, 37, has had conversations with the Eagles regarding a return to the field, possibly signing on for a 16th NFL season. He hung up his cleats after the Eagles’ February win, during which he played despite re-tearing a torn triceps injury suffered earlier in the season.

The Eagles’ defense has struggled this year, tied for 25th in the league with just nine total sacks and only one from an active edge rusher. With edge injuries and inexperience plaguing the unit, multiple sources say Graham’s return could provide both immediate impact and valuable locker-room leadership.

Graham, now working as a media analyst and co-hosting the "Unblocked" podcast, acknowledged on his show that the Seahawks’ pass-rusher retirement and current team needs made the idea of returning "pretty cool." He didn’t commit to a decision yet but did express openness.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce commented recently that if Graham still has the desire, the team "should damn sure give him that opportunity," citing both the team’s need and Graham’s leadership value.

No contract details have been released, and an official re-signature has not yet been announced. The Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, with the potential return of Graham looming as another storyline.