Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper among 5 Phillies named All-Stars for Philadelphia game

The Brief The All-Star Game will be held July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, with five Phillies named to the roster. Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh was elected to start, joined by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Jhoan Duran and Cristopher Sánchez. 26 first-time All-Stars are among the 64 players picked, and the Dodgers lead with four starters.



Five Phillies are headed to the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, including Brandon Marsh, who was elected to start.

Phillies well represented as All-Star Game comes to Philadelphia

What we know:

Brandon Marsh will start in the outfield for the National League, and he will be joined by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Jhoan Duran and Cristopher Sánchez as Phillies All-Stars. Harper was added as a legend pick by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Phillies match Atlanta with five All-Stars each, making them one of the most represented teams at their home ballpark for the midsummer classic.

The All-Star Game will feature 26 first-time selections, including four rookies, and the Dodgers have four players voted into the National League's starting lineup. The Dodgers have five or more All-Stars for the seventh straight time.

This year’s All-Star Game is a major event for Philadelphia, bringing the spotlight to Citizens Bank Park and celebrating the Phillies’ standout season with five players on the roster.

Having Marsh in the starting lineup and Harper honored as a legend pick gives Phillies fans plenty to cheer for as the city hosts baseball’s biggest stars.

The Phillies’ strong presence in the All-Star Game highlights the team’s impact this season and the excitement surrounding baseball in Philadelphia.

Other top All-Star selections and Philly connections

Mike Trout, who grew up near Philadelphia in Millville, New Jersey, earned his 12th All-Star selection and was voted by fans to start for the 11th time. Trout hopes to return from a strained right hamstring.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will skip the game to rest his back, and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will miss the game due to a broken rib.

Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski are expected to miss mound appearances because of upcoming starts or injuries.

The All-Star Game will showcase a mix of established stars and new faces, with 26 first-time All-Stars among the 64 players picked. The Dodgers, Phillies and Braves are among the most represented teams.

The event brings national attention to Philadelphia, highlighting the city’s baseball tradition and the Phillies’ strong season.

The game will be played at Citizens Bank Park, giving local fans a chance to see their hometown heroes compete on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if Mike Trout will be healthy enough to play, or if any last-minute roster changes will affect the Phillies’ lineup.