Iowa's Caitlin Clark expected to break all-time NCAA scoring record Sunday

Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s star women’s basketball guard, is expected to break the all-time NCAA Division I scoring record Sunday when the Hawkeyes take on Ohio State at home.

Clark needs to score 18 points against the Buckeyes to pass Pete Maravich’s total of 3,617 points, according to The Associated Press. Maravich has held the record since 1970. The new record would come four days after she broke former Kansas star Lynette Woodard’s major scoring record, and just weeks after the standout broke the NCAA women's career scoring record in Iowa’s game against Michigan.

It would also come three days after Clark announced she’s entering the 2024 WNBA draft and will skip her fifth year of NCAA eligibility offered to athletes who played during the pandemic. She’s expected to be the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever, and the AP reports the WNBA is already seeing a rise in ticket sales.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes warms up prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Sunday’s game, which starts at noon local time, is expected to be another sold-out event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Iowa has sold out or broken attendance records at 30 of 32 games this season.

Clark averages 28.3 points for her career and will be playing in her 130th game Sunday. Her career-best output was 49 points against Michigan on Feb. 15, when she broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record.

Clark has 54 games with at least 30 points, most of any player in men's or women's college basketball over the last 25 years. She has six triple-doubles this season and 17 in her career.

She’s 411 points behind Pearl Moore’s overall college scoring record, with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW.

"You either love her or you hate her, but you normally hate her because of how hard she competes," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for somebody who is that competitive and has never met a shot she didn’t like."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.