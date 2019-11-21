Carli Lloyd could commit to becoming NFL kicker after 2020 Olympics

article

South Jersey native and U.S. Women’s Soccer superstar Carli Lloyd may indeed be attempting to switch sports in the near future.

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Carli addressed her plans for a potential future as a kicker in the NFL. She says she’s serious about becoming part of a team.

“First and foremost, I’m focusing on soccer right now and want to be a part of the (2020) Olympics this summer, but you know, anything is possible,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd says a couple of teams called her after she nailed a 55-yard field goal during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. She said she was keeping which teams called between herself and her husband.

“This isn’t just a publicity stunt or something that I’m just having fun stringing the media along. I know that I can do it. I know that I have the mental capacity in pressure situations,” Lloyd explained. “I know that there would be loads of people that would want to see me fail.”

The two-time World Cup Champion says she has practiced kicking in a helmet and pads since the viral video. She says she’s also worked on her footwork.