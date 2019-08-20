World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd nails 55-yard field goal

article

World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd stopped by Philadelphia Eagles practice Tuesday and nailed a 55-yard field goal.

The Eagles tweeted the video with the caption, "What did you expect? She's a World Champion." Lloyd also tweeted a video expressing her excitement for the upcoming Eagles season.

South Jersey native Lloyd and her teammates will take on Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field on August 29.

READ MORE: U.S. Women's National team to play in Philadelphia on victory tour