Castellanos has big hit in ninth, Wheeler throws 7 strong innings to lead Phillies past Twins 3-0

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double to cap a three-run ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless duel between Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Twins rookie Simeon Woods Richardson, Philadelphia took control in the ninth against Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (5-5).

Making his first start since July 9, Wheeler threw seven dominant innings for Philadelphia, which has the best record in the majors (64-37). Wheeler, who skipped his last scheduled start before the All-Star break with a sore back, struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked two.

Woods Richardson allowed three hits and one walk and struck out five in six innings. The playoff-contending Twins have lost three of four since the All-Star break.

Bryce Harper doubled to the left-field corner with one out against Duran, and Alec Bohm walked. With an increasingly vocal "Let’s Go Phillies" chant behind the visitor's dugout, Duran walked J.T. Realmuto before Brandon Marsh hit a sacrifice fly.

Castellanos lined 3-2 fastball down the right-field line for a double and a three-run lead.

Matt Strahm worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

Minnesota nearly broke through in the eighth, but Gregory Soto (2-3) got pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers to hit into a force play with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Neither team sent more than four men to the plate in the first seven innings.

Wheeler threw 107 pitches in his NL-best 15th quality start. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 16 of 20 starts.

Woods Richardson took a no-decision for the 14th time in 18 starts. He threw 88 pitches, nine off his season high.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 3B Royce Lewis began a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday. He’s been out since July 3 with a right adductor strain after missing 61 games earlier this season with a strained quadriceps. ... Out since July 11 with a lower back strain, INF Jose Miranda worked out at Target Field Tuesday and is expected to join St. Paul Wednesday to start his rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.54 ERA) is scheduled to start for Philadelphia in Wednesday’s series finale. Minnesota had not announced a starter.