Charlie Manuel replacing Phillies hitting coach

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel has replaced John Mallee as the team's hitting coach.

The move comes as the Phillies struggle to improve offensively and are trailing in the wild card race.

Manuel is the winningest manager in franchise history, leading the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title, two National League pennants and five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11.

Manuel, 75, is leaving an advisor’s role in the Phillies’ front office to help the team through the end of the season.

Manuel was also previously a hitting coach for the Indians, with slugger Jim Thome crediting him for putting him on the path to the Hall of Fame.