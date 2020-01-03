Eagles center Jason Kelce named to NFL All-Pro team for third time

article

Eagles center Jason Kelce has once again been named to the NFL's All-Pro First Team and was the lone Eagle to receive the honor for the 2019 season.

This marks the third time Kelce has been named an All-Pro after he was named to the team the previous two seasons.

According to the team's website, Kelce was the only Eagles player to line up for every snap on offense in 2019. Kelce has started 89 consecutive regular-season games, a streak dating back to 2014 that is the longest among all NFL centers.

"It's a lucky stat," Kelce said on Thursday of playing every snap in 2019. "The injury rate in the league is pretty high and I've been fortunate the football gods are taking care of me. Hopefully, that continues."

Kelce will suit up for his seventh playoff game in nine seasons with the Eagles on Sunday.

Kelce was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2011 draft. This past offseason he signed a one-year extension through 2021.

You can find the full list of All-Pro selections below.

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back - Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex - Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End - George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers - Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle - Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle - Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard - Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard - Zack Martin, Dallas

Center - Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers - Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers - Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks - Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties - Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back - Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker - Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter - Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner - Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer - Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex - Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End - Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers - Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle - David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle - Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard - Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard - Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center - Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers - Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen - Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers - Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks - Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties - Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker - Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter - Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner - Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner - Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans