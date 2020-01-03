Eagles center Jason Kelce named to NFL All-Pro team for third time
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles center Jason Kelce has once again been named to the NFL's All-Pro First Team and was the lone Eagle to receive the honor for the 2019 season.
This marks the third time Kelce has been named an All-Pro after he was named to the team the previous two seasons.
According to the team's website, Kelce was the only Eagles player to line up for every snap on offense in 2019. Kelce has started 89 consecutive regular-season games, a streak dating back to 2014 that is the longest among all NFL centers.
"It's a lucky stat," Kelce said on Thursday of playing every snap in 2019. "The injury rate in the league is pretty high and I've been fortunate the football gods are taking care of me. Hopefully, that continues."
Kelce will suit up for his seventh playoff game in nine seasons with the Eagles on Sunday.
Kelce was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2011 draft. This past offseason he signed a one-year extension through 2021.
You can find the full list of All-Pro selections below.
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back - Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex - Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End - George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers - Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle - Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle - Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard - Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard - Zack Martin, Dallas
Center - Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers - Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers - Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks - Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties - Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back - Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker - Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter - Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner - Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer - Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Russell Wilson, Seattle
Running Back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Flex - Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End - Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers - Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle - David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle - Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard - Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England
Right Guard - Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center - Rodney Hudson, Oakland
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers - Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen - Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco
Linebackers - Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Cornerbacks - Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore
Safeties - Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker - Josh Lambo, Jacksonville
Punter - Tress Way, Washington
Kick Returner - Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
Punt Returner - Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Special Teamer - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans