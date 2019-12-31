Eagles RB Boston Scott named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

article

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead the Birds into the playoffs with his performance against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the Giants 34-17 to win the NFC East title.

Carson Wentz led Philadelphia (9-7) to four straight must-wins and the team finished an elimination game without seven starters on offense.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Already missing three starting wide receivers for the fourth straight game, the Eagles also began the game without Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Then they lost running back Miles Sanders and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks in the first half.

But Scott, Josh Perkins, Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett and Robert Davis combined for 16 catches on 25 targets, 225 yards receiving, 54 yards rushing and four TDs. The five players were cut a combined eight times by four teams since Aug. 31.

The Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in an NFC wild-card game at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.