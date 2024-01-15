Eagles fans still hopeful Birds will bounce back in Tampa Monday night: 'Get the job done'

While Eagles fans had their eyes locked on the Cowboys game Sunday night, their minds were still focused on Monday night's showdown.

"No matter if the Eagles win or lose tomorrow, I hope they win, but if the Cowboys get smoked today, it’ll make for a good season," Corey D’Agostino said.

Lucky for him, at least one hope came true.

The Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner.

So, now Philadelphia's focus turns back to the Birds!

"I’m a little nervous, it’s been a rough couple of weeks here, but we are going down to Tampa. I think we are going to get the job done," says D’Agostino.

Fans are really looking for the team to step up this week.

"I hope we bring the noise on Monday and the Eagles have to play well. I’m a believer that defense wins games. So, our defense has to show up tomorrow," says Ron Hood.

Shaun Young, a season ticket holder, wishes he was able to help bring that noise.

"As soon as the announcement came out, and it was Monday, I was like ‘you got to be kidding me’. I have an early appointment Tuesday morning that I just can’t avoid," says Young.

The super fan has only missed two regular season games since 1993.

Many people know Young for his game-day look that features face paint, a jersey and shoulder pads.

"I know our fanbase will be down there with a lot of green taking over that stadium, I can’t wait to see it," he said.

Young also can’t wait to see the Eagles come back home with a win.

"Sometimes you just have a gut feeling and a gut instinct about something. I know AJ Brown isn’t going to be there, but something tells me they are going to go down there, they’re going to be eyes wide open, they are going to sink that ship," he said.

If the Eagles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, they will face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.