Eagles Free Agency: Barkley, Huff, White highlight new additions with return of Gardner-Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles have some surprising yet solid free agent additions to the team as the new NFL year started Wednesday, making all new signings official.

New to the team

On Thursday, the Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White. The deal with the former Buccaneer is reportedly worth $7.5 million.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back with the birds after securing a 3-year deal worth $33 million. The 26-year-old safety will return to Philly after a year with the Detroit Lions.

Gardner-Johnson tweeted his reaction to the news saying "I do owe the fans of Philly an apology, regardless this is an amazing place and we had some memories together! Let’s go get us one #FlyEaglesFly."

The Eagles agreed to contracts with longtime face of the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley and former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, Monday.

Barkley is set to sign a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall, while Huff is getting a three-year deal for $51 million, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.

27-year-old linebacker Zack Baun now has a one-year deal with the Birds. A 2020 third-round pick, Baun played in 62 regular season games for the Saints and started 14 of those games while playing on special teams in New Orleans.

The Eagles also signed offensive lineman and former Temple University Owl Matt Hennessy and former Patriots Wide Receiver Devante Parker to one-year deals.

Extended

The NFL team announced Monday that they agreed to a 4-year extension with guard Landon Dickerson. Dickerson met with the media Tuesday and said the choice to re-sign was pretty easy.

Jake Elliott is also staying after the team agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the kicker.

The Birds announced they've also extended punter Braden Mann for two years and long snapper Rick Lovato for an additional one year.

Retired

Fletcher Cox retired after 12 seasons with the team. The most decorated defensive tackle in Eagles history announced his retirement in an Instagram post addressed to Eagles fans last Sunday. Cox played 12 seasons with the Eagles, receiving six Pro Bowl nods, earning four First Team All Pro selections, and helping lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

Jason Kelce announced he was also leaving the game of football after 13 NFL seasons. Kelce, 36, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and went on to play the second-most games in franchise history. He received seven Pro Bowl nods during his career and earned six First Team All Pro selections.